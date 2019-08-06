• A son, Kha'Lao Javon Hubbard, was born July 27, 2019, at 8:02 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Alaysia Dade and Keir Hubbard of Quincy, Ill.

• A son, Layton Edward Little, was born July 29, 2019, at 1:13 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Sarah Varni and Brandon Little of Hannibal.

• A son, Peyton William Micheal Morton, was born July 29, 2019, at 8:19 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. His mother is Summer Sharp of Hannibal.

• A son, Roegen Cray Sutter, was born July 29, 2019, at 9:27 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Tinslee and Cole Sutter of Taylor.

• A daughter, Layla Love Ingram, was born July 31, 2019, at 5:56 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and was 20 ¼ inches long. Her parents are Alexus Strong and Latrell Ingram of Monroe City.