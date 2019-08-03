The Hannibal Hoots dropped their sixth straight game with a 7-4 defeat to the West Division winners Cape Catfish.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The end-of-season slide for the Hannibal Hoots continues.

The Hoots suffered a sixth straight loss in a 7-4 setback to the Cape Catfish Friday night at Capaha Field. It was the team’s fifth straight loss to the Prospect League West Division winners.

The Catfish (41-15) struck for four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Ellison Hanna II led off the frame with a solo home run. Andrew Stone also had a bases-clearing double, which made it 4-0.

Hannibal (21-35) responded in the fourth as Matt Westphal’s single was the highlight of a three-run inning. Cape, however, answered with a run in the bottom half.

Hannibal didn’t score again until the seventh on Damian Yenzi’s single. Cape scored single runs in the seventh and eighth for insurance.

Kyler Kent had two of the Hoots’ seven hits.

Hannibal starter Dylan Chisholm was tagged with the loss after going six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking one.