HANNIBAL, Mo. – Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform the following pavement work in Pike County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Pike County Route M — Tuesday, Aug. 6, the road will be closed from Route V to Route Y for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day.

Pike County Route Y — Tuesday, Aug. 6, the road will be closed from County Road 442/491 to U.S. Business Route 61 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Pike County Route Y — Wednesday, Aug. 7 ,the road will be closed from Route M to U.S. Business Route 61 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pike County Route M — Thursday, Aug. 8, the road will be closed from Route V to U.S. Route 54 for pavement repairs. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.