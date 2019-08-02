The Hannibal Hoots struggled offensively, getting shut out twice in a doubleheader against the Cape Catfish.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Hannibal Hoots simply couldn’t muster any offense Thursday night.

Hannibal was shut out in both games of a Prospect League doubleheader against the Cape Catfish, losing 3-0 and 10-0 at Capaha Field. The Hoots (21-34) were held to five hits in the opener, and had just one hit in the nightcap.

The Catfish (40-15) captured the West Division title with the doubleheader sweep, and will host the divisional playoff game.

Cape starter Cam Stewart threw five hitless innings in the nightcap while striking out six and walking four. Hannibal, who have now lost five straight, didn’t collect its first hit until Mark Strebin led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. Julian Pedrouzo threw two innings of relief, striking out five and walking two.

The Catfish scored all the run support it needed in the top of the first inning. Ellison Hanna II had an RBI single, and he was followed by Brady Cottom’s RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Hanna scored on a wild pitch during John Behrends at-bat for a 3-0 advantage.

The Catfish scored three more runs in the second to put the game out of reach.

Cape had 13 hits as Curtis Washington Jr. went 3 for 4.

Hannibal’s Joey Kalafut threw four innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking three.

In the opener, Cape scored all of the game’s runs in the top of the third inning. Hanna highlighted the frame with a two-run single.

Hannibal stranded five runners for the game. AJ Smith had two of the Hoots’ five hits.

Parker Heidorf lasted four innings for the Hoots, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two.