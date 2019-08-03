Gov. Mike Parson announced nine appointments to various boards, commissions, and county offices on Friday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson announced nine appointments to various boards, commissions, and county offices on Friday.

Skyler Bowman, of Cassville, was appointed as the Barry County Collector. Carolyn Chrisman, of Kirksville, was appointed to the Missouri Women’s Council. Mark Fohey, of Hannibal, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission. Dr. Steven Harrison, of Rolla, was appointed to the Conservation Commission. Kevin Kamp, of St. Charles, was appointed to the Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Commission. Mark McHenry, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Conservation Commission. Bob Nance, of Kansas City, was appointed as the Clay County Treasurer. Richard Rocha, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission. Bishop Mark Tolbert, of Kansas City, was reappointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.