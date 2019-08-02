The wheels are in motion to bring a school-based health clinic to the Moberly School District. An agreement between the district and Clarity Healthcare was approved July 9 by board of education to bring a health clinic to Moberly schools.

Though the agreement has been approved, the earliest the clinic could open is Jan. 1, and there are still additional steps required to open the clinic, Moberly Superintendent Matt Miller said. The clinic is meant to provide a level of basic health care to uninsured and underinsured students in the district, he said. District staff will also be able to use the clinic.

“It eliminates barriers for students when it comes to access to health care,” Miller said. “I think it continues our work in providing good support for kids and families.”

The clinic will come at no cost to the school district as part of the agreement with Clarity, a not-for-profit organization that is funded mostly through federal grant programs.

Some students consistently were unable to get basic, necessary health care, which sparked the idea to establish a clinic, said Melanie Brownfield, the district head nurse and health services coordinator.

Though the clinic is meant to address uninsured or underinsured students, it will cost some students who have adequate insurance. Students who receive free and reduced lunch will not be charged to use the clinic, Christy Power, vice president of health services at Clarity Health, said. The clinic will bill insurance on a sliding scale for students who do not receive free or reduced lunch.

Brownfield does not expect many students to use the clinic right away. Even though it has been open for two years, the school-based clinic in Hannibal only saw 800 students throughout the past year, she said. The Hannibal school-based health clinic has been used as a model for Moberly.

Planning for the health clinic began in 2015, when Brownfield and two local practitioners, nurse practitioner Brooke Gipson and family practitioner Dr. Thomas Bragg, began researching school-based clinics.

Gipson will be employed by Clarity and Bragg, Gipson’s overseeing physician, will be independently contracted. Cairo will mostly have off-site visits with Gipson and Bragg, while both practitioners will split time between on-site and off-site at Moberly schools.

“We had a strong investment in keeping services local, and also expanding services to those who may not have means elsewhere,” Gipson said.

The clinic will also offer elements of mental health and dental health, Power said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to start looking at some of the behavioral and mental health components,” Power said. “With suicide rates going up, we want to be able to put [mental health services] in place as soon as possible.”

Clarity will have a licensed mental health and dental professionals available, she said.

Aside from providing medical services to underserved students, “it’s really freeing up access,” Power said. “The parents don’t have to take off of work and it’s keeping the child in school.”

The proposed school health clinic has received some pushback, including from District 18 State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina.

O’Laughlin took to Facebook on Wednesday, stating in a post that it should not be up to taxpayers to make up for “irresponsible parents.”

“Since the beginning of time, people have had jobs and figured out how to schedule a doctor’s appointment,” O’Laughlin said in an interview.

Funding for the clinic will come from federal grant programs at no direct cost to taxpayers in the school district, Miller said.

Communities like Moberly should be expanding their tax base with more independent businesses instead of seeking grants that increase government spending, O’Laughlin later said in an interview. She also said that school-based health clinics could take away customers from local, private practitioners.

O’Laughlin plans to meet with school district officials in Moberly and Hannival and medical professionals in the area to discuss school-based health clinics.

Local practitioners in Moberly and Brownfield have disputed that a clinic would hinder local practices. Since the clinic would serve students who are underserved, most of them would not be going to a practitioner anyway.

“This is going to be for the student who doesn’t have a family practitioner,” Brownfield said. “...I don’t see that it will take away from practitioners. This is a new part of the health model that communities are just starting to have. It’s getting a different population.”

The school district’s liability has also been a point of concern for some residents. All liability will fall under Bragg, Gipson and Clarity’s medical licenses along with all insurance processing.

Though the clinic was approved by the board of education in early July, Clarity still needs approval from the Health Resources and Services Administration for a change of scope. Clarity will know its approval status from HSRA in the early fall, Power said.

“The school board approval is just step one,” Power said.

