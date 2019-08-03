MACON, Mo. – Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform culvert work in Ralls County. Please see the date and location below

MACON, Mo. – Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform culvert work in Ralls County. Please see the date and location below.

Ralls County Route B — Wednesday, Aug. 7, the road will be closed 0.10 mile south of Hutchison Lane for a culvert replacement. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes. Please use caution and always obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.