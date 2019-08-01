The Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and New London Police Department, conducted a traffic safety saturation on the intersection of U.S. 61 and Highway A from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31

NEW LONDON, Mo. – The Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and New London Police Department, conducted a traffic safety saturation on the intersection of U.S. 61 and Highway A from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

During the saturation, 30 vehicles were stopped for exceeding the posted speed limit. During the course of the traffic stops, 15 citations were issued and 15 warnings were issued.

The saturation stems from numerous traffic crashes at the intersection resulting in injuries and fatalities to the motoring public. Saturations will continue throughout the peak travel season in hopes of raising awareness and prevent further tragedies in Ralls County.