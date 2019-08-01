MIDWESTERN: Exhibition of original photographic art from Justin Hamm’s most recent book, Midwestern, will include a series of metallic ink photographs depicting iconic Midwestern images

New exhibit reflects Midwestern flair

HANNIBAL -- The Mississippi River Gallery in downtown Hannibal is hosting an exhibition of Justin Hamm’s iconic photographic art series depicting images from his new book Midwestern.

Hamm’s images represent uniquely midwestern landscapes and tableaus. The photographic prints are enhanced with an archival, metallic ink that give the images a subtle atmospheric glow providing the viewer with a strong sense of presence and immediacy.

Hamm is a poet and photographer. He is the author of The Inheritance: Poems and Photos (2019 Blue Horse Press) and Midwestern (2019 Spartan Press), a book of photographs. Hamm’s poems, stories, photographs and reviews have appeared in Nimrod, The Midwest Quarterly, Sugar House Review, Pittsburgh Poetry Review and a host of other publications. Recent work has also been selected for New Poetry from the Midwest (New American Press) and the Stanley Hanks Memorial Poetry Prize from the St. Louis Poetry Center. Hamm's photographs have earned a 12-page, full-color feature in San Pedro River Review as well as the Inkslinger Award from Buffalo Almanack. His other published works include the poetry collections, American Ephemeral (2017 Kelsay Books) and Lessons in Ruin (2014 Aldrich Press).

Exhibition: MIDWESTERN, an exhibition of 12 original photographic prints, will debut Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Mississippi River Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. at a champagne reception. The collection will be on display through Friday, Sept. 27.