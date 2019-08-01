The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake would like to announce a Live Raptor presentation to be held at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

MARK TWAIN LAKE - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake would like to announce a Live Raptor presentation to be held at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. This is a free event.

The Raptor Rehabilitation Project is a project run by volunteers and vet students through the University of Missouri, College of Veterinary Medicine. The Project has been in service since the late 1960s, dedicating itself to providing care to injured birds of prey throughout the state of Missouri. They work closely with the Department of Natural Resources, the community and the veterinary medical community to share knowledge and raise awareness about the ecological and cultural importance of raptors.

For questions or more information, contact the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 or email marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.