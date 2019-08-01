Hannibal author John L. Davis IV will hold a book signing event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Meeting Room at Logue's Restaurant, 121 Huckleberry Heights Drive

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Hannibal author John L. Davis IV will hold a book signing event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Meeting Room at Logue's Restaurant, 121 Huckleberry Heights Drive.

Davis writes literature including suspense thrillers, horror stories, stories about zombies. Davis will sign books and discuss the writing process during the event.

To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2473785599346407/ or Americanrevenantseries.com.