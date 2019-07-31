The Quinsippi Stamp Club’s seventh meeting of the year will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Good Samaritan Home, 2130 Harrison in Quincy

After a short business meeting, members of the Stamp Club will be swapping and selling duplicates of philatelic items from their collections. Negotiations between those who swap/sell will make for an interesting event. Refreshments will be provided.

Anyone interested in stamp collecting and related materials are always welcome to attend the monthly meetings. The Stamp Club will be glad to help anyone who may have philatelic items to sell or dispose of. For additional information about the club, call David at 217-430-2033.