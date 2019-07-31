Seven Hannibal Hurricanes swimmers shattered their old personal records as the team took 12th in the Ozark Swimming Championships.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Seven members of the Hannibal Hurricanes swim team all had personal records to help the team score 244 points and finish 12th in the Ozark Swimming Championships at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center last week.

Those seven swimmers combined to register personal records in 80 percent of their events. Ainsley Bennett won the girls 13-14 division with 125 points. She won the 200-meter backstroke in 2 minutes 25.38 seconds, the 200 butterfly in 2:31.01, the 200 individual medley in 2:26.48 and the 400 individual medley in 5:08.21. She earned an USA AAAA cut and two sectional cuts, and her 200 IM time qualified her for the junior national meet.

Bennett also secured seven new team records.

Gabriel Foster set three new Hurricanes records in the boys 13-14 division. He had three top 8 finishes and earned two AA cuts and one A cut. Madelyn Johnson had two top 8 finishes along with four AA cuts and one A cut.

Mahdi Behniaye, 13, won the Hurricane Gargantuan swim award after dropping 39 seconds in the 400 freestyle to 4:56.04 to earn a new A cut.

Audrey Noland and Olivia Johnson also swam in the finals.

The Hurricanes continue their summer season with the Central Zone Swimming Championships August 1-4 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisc. The other Hurricanes will compete in the River Country Swim League Championships August 3 at Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy, Ill.