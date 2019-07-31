The PATCH Center at Hannibal Schools will offer an Immunization, Sports Physicals and Dental Clinic Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the center at 4600 McMasters Ave. in Hannibal

HANNIBAL – The PATCH Center at Hannibal Schools will offer an Immunization, Sports Physicals and Dental Clinic Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the center at 4600 McMasters Ave. in Hannibal.

The event, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, is open to all Hannibal Public School students on a walk-in basis. Staff will offer all required and recommended immunizations for incoming kindergarten, eighth and twelfth grade students, as well as required sports physicals for middle and high school athletes.

The Clarity Healthcare Dental Team will also be on site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their state-of-the-art mobile unit to offer dental screenings and cleanings. This service is only available to students who are on Medicaid or have no dental insurance and qualify for free or reduced lunch.

All patients will need to check in at The PATCH Center. Any student who has not been seen at The PATCH Center or Clarity Healthcare will need to fill out registration forms. If you would like to do these in advance, they are available on the school website at www.hannibal.k12.mo.us/patch-center. For more information on the back to school event, call 573-719-3247.

The PATCH Center is a service of Clarity Healthcare. To learn more about Clarity Healthcare visit https://clarity-healthcare.org/