Scholars from northeast Missouri were among nearly 700 candidates who received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, at Missouri University of Science and Technology

ROLLA, Mo. -- Scholars from northeast Missouri were among nearly 700 candidates who received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

The graduates included:

Brandon Joshua Ludwig, Ph.D., of Monroe City: mechanical engineering

Eric Dalton Bush, of Palmyra: bachelor of science, information science and technology

Theodore Henry Ebbesmeyer, of Paris: bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, summa cum laude

Corey Lee Dodd, of Perry: master of science, aerospace engineering

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.





