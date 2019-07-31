The 8U Mudcats baseball team consisting of youth players from Hannibal won the division title at the Show-Me State Games.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – It didn’t take long for the 8U Mudcats to gel.

That resulted in a state title.

The team, comprised of baseball players from Hannibal, was formed at the end of June to compete in the Show-Me State games last weekend. The Mudcats went 4-0 on the way to winning the title last weekend.

The Mudcats opened pool play with a 10-2 victory over Krae’s, and they followed that with a 17-2 drubbing over Versailles.

In bracket play, the Mudcats again defeated Krae’s 10-3 to advance to the championship game against NEMO Show. There, the Mudcats won 13-10 over a NEMO Show team that scored 58 runs in the first three games.

The Mudcats finished the tournament 5-0 and outscored their opponents 50-17.