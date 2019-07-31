Culver-Stockton College recently hired Patrick Lane as an assistant professor of English

CANTON, Mo. – Culver-Stockton College recently hired Patrick Lane as an assistant professor of English.

Lane most recently was an English instructor at Stephens College in Columbia. He also has taught at Moberly Area Community College’s campus in Columbia, as well as at Columbia College and Lincoln University in Jefferson City. He previously was a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Missouri in Columbia and the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

Lane writes fiction, winning several awards for his work, and studies classical and medieval literature and culture. Since 2014, he has produced 75 episodes of the medieval literature podcast, Medieval Death Trip. He recently has acquired an interest in game design and is currently designing a board game and teaching himself Unity development.

Lane received his bachelor’s degree in English, Greek and Roman students in 2000 from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. He received his master’s degree in fine arts in English from the University of Illinois in 2005, then earned his doctorate in English from the University of Missouri in 2016.