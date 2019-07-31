The Hannibal Hoots fell to 10 games under .500 after being swept by the Prospect League's best team in the Cape Catfish in a doubleheader.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Hannibal Hoots couldn’t slow down the Prospect League’s best team Tuesday night.

Not many teams in the league have all season, either.

Hannibal dropped both games in a doubleheader to the West Division leader Cape Catfish, losing 2-0 and 7-1 at Capaha Field. With the two victories, the Catfish move six games ahead of second-place DuPage and run their Prospect League-best record to 38-14.

The Hoots fall to 21-31 on the season.

In the opener, the Catfish scored the game’s only runs in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles by Christopher Jordan and Andrew Stone. That inning was the only blemish for Hannibal starter Sean Beaver, who threw all six innings, giving up six hits while striking out nine and walking one.

The Hoots, however, were also limited to just six hits against right-hander Tommy Springer. Collin Taylor threw a scoreless seventh inning to finish off the victory.

Cape scored the first seven runs of the nightcap, and had its biggest frame in the second.

Curtis Washington Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk to start the scoring in the second, and Julian Pedrouzo followed with a bases-clearing double. Andrew Keck followed with an RBI single that made it 6-0.

Hannibal scored its lone run of the twinbill in the top of the fifth when Jacob Young drove in Joey Kalafut on a groundout.

The Hoots were held to just two hits in the nightcap, one by Kellan Murray and the other by Kyler Kent.