Hannibal, MO - The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will host an event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 to celebrate the organization’s members, programs, accomplishments and community volunteers. The event is free and open to HAC donors and volunteers, as well as potential HAC donors, and will be held at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

The Paragon Art Awards and Annual Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres and viewing of current HAC exhibits. The 2019 HAC Paragon Art Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. and new and renewing Hannibal Arts Council board members for the Class of 2022 will also be acknowledged. Following the awards and annual meeting, there will be a presentation by the Marion County Fund Council and a drawing for a piece of original art.

Reservations are requested, but not required, by noon Thursday, Aug. 15 by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or reservations@hannibalarts.com.