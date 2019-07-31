Hannibal High School is adding a girls golf program for the first time in school history.

HANNIBAL – The amount of interest for a girls golf program surprised Hannibal athletic director Clint Graham.

He along with other Hannibal administrators put out a survey last school year gauging the interest to create a program for the first time. He wasn’t expecting the results he got, which showed between 15-18 girls were interested.

“I’m excited to see how many show up and was excited to hear that,” Graham said. “That was why we took of that jump to create it.”

Graham will get to see later this month just how many girls join the fledging program. At the Hannibal School Board meeting in July, the school announced it would field a girls golf program this fall for the first time in school history.

“The interest just hadn’t been there before,” Graham said. “After talking with some other ADs in the (North Central Missouri Conference) and brainstorming details, we realized we’re the only school in the conference without girls golf, and we’re the biggest school.”

Hannibal has changed that.

Patricia Carmitchel will lead the girls golf program in its first season.

“It’s exciting to provide another opportunity to Hannibal,” Graham said. “It’s going to bring some experienced golfers and some new golfers that have never had this chance before.”