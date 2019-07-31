United State Bank recently made a $3,000 donation to Culver-Stockton College (C-SC) for its Student Scholarship Fund. One hundred percent of the gifts to the Student Scholarship Fund are used to provide scholarships and grants for C-SC students. More than 90 percent of C-SC students receive financial aid from the College. Pictured from left: Luke Rothweiler, vice president and branch manager of United State Bank; Kelly M. Thompson, president of Culver-Stockton College; and Chuck Gnuse, president and CEO of United State Bank.