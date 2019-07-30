Events in August at the Grain Valley Branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 101 S.W. Eagles Parkway, 816-228-4020.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Unless otherwise specified, registration is required for events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events or call 816 228-4020.

Book group: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books. Call or visit the branch to find out what they are reading next.

Play and Learn Time: 5:30 p.m. Mondays. A special preschool playtime designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up.

Storytime for Families: 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Stories, songs, in movement activities and more. Designed for families of all ages.

Daycare resources open house: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Looking for ways to grow your business? The library has free resources to help you. For more information, please contact Scott Rader at srader@mymcpl.org or 816.521.7228.

LinkedIn: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27. Are you interested in learning how to make connections with peers in your profession and stay up to date with the latest business trends? Learn about LinkedIn and how you can get started.

On the Road with the Royals Hall of Fame: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Jill Seib-Schaub, events manager of the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame, brings a bit of the Royals Hall of Fame Collection to the library.

Tools for Job Seekers: Online Presence: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Tips for creating a professional social media presence or cleaning up your existing online profiles to help you put your best foot forward in the job market.

Tools for Job Seekers: Resumes and Online Applications: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13. Resume assistance and tips for filling out online job applications.

Using HeritageQuest: 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Learn how to search thousands of resources – from history books to Revolutionary War records – with HeritageQuest Online. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along.