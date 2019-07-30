The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a disaster recovery center in Ashland for three days this week.

FEMA will set up shop Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Training Center, 815 E. Broadway in Ashland. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

In a news release the agency stated that Missourians affected by severe flooding, storms and tornadoes will be able to receive one-on-one assistance from FEMA and Small Business Administration recovery specialists.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center.

Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online. The Cole County/ Jefferson City disaster center at 1736 Southridge Drive in Jefferson City is also open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and will remain open until further notice, FEMA spokeswoman Nikki Gaskins said in a news release.