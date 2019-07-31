Jefferson City, Mo. – Hannibal-area insurance agent Clare Zanger was recently honored as the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents (MAIA) Young Agent of the Year. The award was given to Zanger as part of the MAIA’s annual Missouri Agent Connection (MAC) Summit.

Zanger first became involved with MAIA in 2011 when she attended several association events and conferences. After a few years, she volunteered for the then-Young Agents Committee in 2014; she is set to assume the chair of that committee next year.

A 2009 graduate of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Zanger is now an Assistant Vice President, acting as the Regional Agency Manager and Employee Benefits Specialist at Trust GDC Insurance Services — a member of the First State Insurance Agency family — where she has worked for the past nine years. She has obtained the PPACA and CCHC designations and is working towards her CIC.

Clare is extremely active in her communities, currently residing in Quincy, Ill. and working in northeast Missouri, she grew up in Hannibal and was the official 1999-2000 Becky Thatcher Ambassador. She is a current Rotary member and volunteers for numerous fundraisers and charities as well as initiates and organizes supply drives for St. Louis Crisis Nursery as well as local public schools and other not-for-profits when the needs arise. Zanger is an advocate for Crohn’s disease education and spearheads Trust GDC’s annual adopt a family campaign.

The Young Agent of the Year Award is given annually to an agent 40 years of age or younger who has demonstrated dedication to the insurance profession by involvement in local, state or national activities, who has made personal efforts to further himself/herself as an insurance professional and who is involved in community activities.