HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Nature programs give children and adults a chance to spend time in nature. The following nature programs have been planned for August.

• Bear Creek Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Participants will walk the Bear Creek Trail in Sodalis Nature Preserve (weather and water permitting) and discover the little stream that flows into it. There will be plenty of chances to get your feet wet while turning over rocks, looking for critters and building a nature sculpture.

• Mysterious Migrations will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Riverview Park, Shelter No. 1. Summer is changing into fall which means animals are on the move. Participants will try to figure out if plants migrate too and will contemplate the mysterious traits that trigger creatures into going south.

The nature programs will be led by Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator Gale Rublee. She had been a naturalist and teacher at Shaw Nature Reserve in St. Louis and has been a storyteller and actor. She is the coordinator and teacher for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education Theater Initiative.

The nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.