HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Arts Council has invited the public to submit digital pictures for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit titled A Shot in the Dark. To fit the theme, submitted images should be captured in the dark — outside or inside, with natural or alternate lighting.

Digital or cell phone camera, Instagram or Facebook pictures are acceptable formats. The images will be viewed on the HAC's 55-inch 3-D television from Aug. 9 to Sept. 7.

To submit digital images for A Shot in the Dark, attach up to five images of signs to an email (or send in separate emails) and send to kerrieo@hannibalarts.com by Wednesday, Aug. 7. Participants are asked to put their name in the subject line or in the body of the email, so they may be identified with their images.

Full guidelines for submitting images are available on the Artist Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. For information on this and other HAC programs contact the HAC at findit@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.





