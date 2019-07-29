HANNIBAL – BMX bikers, skateboarders and scooter riders arrived at the Ramp Park in Hannibal's Huckleberry Park Saturday, July 27, to compete in their annual Parks and Recreation Department ShredFest contest.

HANNIBAL – BMX bikers, skateboarders and scooter riders arrived at the Ramp Park in Hannibal's Huckleberry Park Saturday, July 27, to compete in their annual Parks and Recreation Department ShredFest contest.

Before competing at 1 p.m., they were inspired by professional St. Louis athletes Tyler Peterson and Nicky Matveev on skateboards, and Grant Meisenheimer and Hunter Wright on BMX bikes, who gave a demonstration.

For this event, entry into the Ramp Park was free all day.

“We try to make it a fun family event each year,” said Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park with Parks and Recreation.

“For many children, this is their sport,” she added. “This is their time to show off and compete. We had about 60 compete.

“The weather was perfect,” Epker said, and she was glad to have Casey Otto of St. Louis return to serve as emcee for the contests.

This year a new division, Sportsmanship, was added to the contests. The winners were Shelby Meyer, first; and Ayden Barker, second.

• Skateboard Advanced winners were Alex Holts, first; Chase Phillips, second; and Seth Taylor, third.

BMX riders were judged by skill level. Winners were:

• BMX Beginner – Tristan Prenger, first

• BMX Intermediate – Shawn Smashey, first; Tarrence Smashey, second; Ryder Sims, third; and Jeremy Prenger, fourth.

• BMX Advanced – Shelby Meyer, first; Dustin Robbins, second; and Timmy Meyer, third

Scooter riders were judged by skill level. Winners were:

• Scooter Beginner – Cameron Denk, first; Drake Davis, second; Landon Rolf, third; Reece Crane, fourth; A.J. Kolb, fifth; and Corbin Fink, sixth

• Scooter Intermediate – Terrance Smashey, first; Kaiden Nichols, second; Jackson Curless, third; Gavyn Poor, fourth; and Ryder Sims, fifth

• Scooter Advanced – Trenton Smashey, first; and Tristen Smashey, second

In addition to competing or practicing, 100 bikers under age 17 received free helmets, which were donated by Cool Byke and Pedal'rs.

These bike businesses also donated prizes for the winners, who received medals and trophies from Parks and Recreation Department.

The Mark Twain Dinette staff brought their food truck and reported they sold ice cream, popcorn, root beer and maid-rites.

The Ramp Park is open daily from noon to dark until school starts, then will change to 4 p.m. to dark.

See video for more on the ShredFest.

bdarr@courierpost.com





