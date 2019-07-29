The Hannibal Hoots scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to drubbing the Springfield Sliders Sunday night.

QUINCY, Ill. – The game was essentially decided before an out was recorded in the bottom of the first inning.

The Hannibal Hoots scored eight runs before the Springfield Sliders finally recorded an out, and hung 10 runs on the Sliders in the opening frame in a 13-7 Prospect League victory Sunday night at QU Stadium.

Hannibal (21-29) won its sixth game in the last seven, while Springfield (9-42) had its losing streak run to 24 games.

In the opening frame, Kellan Murphy had a two-run single that gave the Hoots a 3-2 lead. Matt Westphal and Joey Kalafut each scored on wild pitches. Drew Gilin had a two-run single that pushed the lead to 8-2 as the Hoots batted around.

After a pitching change, Brant Vanaman grounded into a double play but still drove in a run. Damian Yenzi followed on the next at-bat with a solo home run that made it 10-2.

The Hoots didn’t score again until the fifth inning when Westphal crushed a three-run homer to make it 13-3. It was his second homer of the season and his second in as many games.

Hannibal pitcher Dylan Chisholm went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking two. Cruz Meier and Will Conerly threw 3 1/3 innings of relief, combining for three runs and three hits with three strikeouts.

Gilin had three hits for Hannibal, while Yenzi had two.

Springfield starter Jared Beck allowed nine runs on three hits and five walks in the nine batters he faced.