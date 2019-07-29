Friday, July 26

Friday, July 26

• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Head Lane.

• Felony stealing was reported in the 900 block of Taylor.

• A written warning was issued after a report of animal neglect was investigated in the 1200 block of Bird.

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported on Shawnee Trail.

• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 1600 block of Fulton.

• Police were called to four non-injury traffic accidents: on the off ramp of 1-72 at state Highway 79; at U.S. 61 and Belleview; at U.S. 61 and Top Gun; and U.S. 61 and Stardust.

• A verbal warning was issued for open burning on Orchard Avenue.

• Police received a noise complaint and checked the noise level at the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival concert.

• Stealing was reported in the 3600 block of Iowa.

• Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Union.

• Police investigated reports of suspicious people.

• Traffic tickets were issued at several locations.

July 27

• A warrant was issued charging a woman with endangering the welfare of a child, after a juvenile problem was reported at a local home.

• Stealing was reported in the 700 block of Paris Avenue.

• Police investigated several animal complaints and two reports of dog bites.

• Non-injury accidents were reported at U.S. 61 and West Ely Road, and at Lyon and South Seventh Street.

• A man was arrested after a kidnapping was reported at 7:51 p.m. at Huck Finn Shopping Center.

• An assault and property damage were reported in the 4000 block of Market.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West Terrace.

July 28

• A man was arrested after police were called to a fight in progress at 12:31 a.m. in the 100 block of North Main.

• A man was arrested after an assault was reported at 1:06 a.m. in the 100 block of North Main.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West Terrace.

• Police were called to fights in progress in the 600 block of Broadway and the 200 block of South Main.

• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Main.

• Felony theft was reported in the 3600 block of Stardust Drive.

• A man was arrested for DWI after police were called to a traffic crash near Marsh and Central.

• Several animal complaints were investigated.

• Police were called to disturbances at several locations.