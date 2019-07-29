Friday, July 26
• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Head Lane.
• Felony stealing was reported in the 900 block of Taylor.
• A written warning was issued after a report of animal neglect was investigated in the 1200 block of Bird.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported on Shawnee Trail.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 1600 block of Fulton.
• Police were called to four non-injury traffic accidents: on the off ramp of 1-72 at state Highway 79; at U.S. 61 and Belleview; at U.S. 61 and Top Gun; and U.S. 61 and Stardust.
• A verbal warning was issued for open burning on Orchard Avenue.
• Police received a noise complaint and checked the noise level at the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival concert.
• Stealing was reported in the 3600 block of Iowa.
• Stealing was reported in the 1200 block of Union.
• Police investigated reports of suspicious people.
• Traffic tickets were issued at several locations.
July 27
• A warrant was issued charging a woman with endangering the welfare of a child, after a juvenile problem was reported at a local home.
• Stealing was reported in the 700 block of Paris Avenue.
• Police investigated several animal complaints and two reports of dog bites.
• Non-injury accidents were reported at U.S. 61 and West Ely Road, and at Lyon and South Seventh Street.
• A man was arrested after a kidnapping was reported at 7:51 p.m. at Huck Finn Shopping Center.
• An assault and property damage were reported in the 4000 block of Market.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West Terrace.
July 28
• A man was arrested after police were called to a fight in progress at 12:31 a.m. in the 100 block of North Main.
• A man was arrested after an assault was reported at 1:06 a.m. in the 100 block of North Main.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of West Terrace.
• Police were called to fights in progress in the 600 block of Broadway and the 200 block of South Main.
• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Main.
• Felony theft was reported in the 3600 block of Stardust Drive.
• A man was arrested for DWI after police were called to a traffic crash near Marsh and Central.
• Several animal complaints were investigated.
• Police were called to disturbances at several locations.