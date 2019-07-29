HANNIBAL - Hannibal's First Presbyterian Church - ECO will be welcoming Dr. Mark Hughes as its pastor in August.

HANNIBAL - Hannibal's First Presbyterian Church - ECO will be welcoming Dr. Mark Hughes as its pastor in August. He will begin his duties on Monday, Aug. 5, and his first sermon will be on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Hughes was reared in Hannibal. His father, Harry Hughes, was the manager of JC Penney for many years. His mother, Jean, was a teacher at Marion County Schools and a realtor.

Dr. Hughes married Shaylene Sharkey of Hannibal, and they have two children. After his tenure in the U.S. Army and receiving his degree from WIU, he was in management at the Hannibal Walmart.

Hughes, feeling a call to the pastoral ministry, attended Dubuque Theological Seminary for his master's degree. He has held pastorates in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Pennsylvania. During that time he completed his doctoral degree.