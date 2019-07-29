HANNIBAL – A police officer was injured early Sunday, July 25, while responding to a report of a fight in progress.

An incident report from the Hannibal Police Department indicates that multiple calls reported a fight in the 100 block of North Main Street at 12:31 a.m., Sunday. Upon arrival officers located a large group of people in the area. During the investigation a police officer was struck in the back of the head with what is believed to be a glass bottle. The officer sustained injuries which required medical treatment and was taken by another officer to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

James M. Brothers, 36, of Hannibal was arrested and placed on a 24 hour hold on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. A warrant was later issued for Brothers by the Marion County Associate Court for assault in the 2nd degree with a special victim, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Marion County Ambulance District.