HANNIBAL – Razorracks of Pleasant Plains, Ark., won $1,200 as the Grand Champion at the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival on July 26 to 28. This team also won first place in the brisket division, for $350.

The Reserve Champion winner, There's No Place Like Smoke, of Centralia, won $800, and also won $350 for first place in the pork division.

First place for chicken went to OinkADoodleMoo BBQ.

The first place ribs winner was Awesome Racks Cookin' Crew of Quincy, Ill.

Second through fifth place winners will be listed later on the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival website.

The People's Choice winner was My 3 Sons BBQ of Hallsville.

More than 250 people voted in the People's Choice contest on Saturday, festival organizer Jason Gregory said. “The line was incredible.” The winner received a Pit Boss smoker donated by Lowe's.

The three-day festival at Heartland Field was attended by 7,000 people, Gregory said, crediting Heartland Auto Body and Towing owner Jason Krigbaum for its success.

“Jason Krigbaum was the backer of this event,” Gregory said. “He made it happen, he and his team of volunteers. They worked all weekend. … We would not have had Clint Black in Hannibal if not for Jason.”

Gregory explained that despite one person complaining about a concert, the concert did not exceed Hannibal's decibel limit law of 125 decibels. “We never passed 104 decibels, so we were 21 decibels below the limit. … We went through all the proper channels to get permits for a safe, fun family event,” Gregory said, and the sponsors hope to repeat it next year.

See photo gallery and video for more about the festival.

