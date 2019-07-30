HANNIBAL- The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for pieces that were created using a limited palette of black and/or white. The exhibit will be on display at the HAC, 105 S. Main St., from Aug. 9 through Sept. 7.

HANNIBAL- The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for pieces that were created using a limited palette of black and/or white. The exhibit will be on display at the HAC, 105 S. Main St., from Aug. 9 through Sept. 7.

Area artists may use their imagination to create a new piece of art or submit a piece they already have which predominantly features one of these colors, both colors or the colors mixed together. The HAC is looking for paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media or any media that fits the theme.

Artwork may be dropped off at the HAC from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, or Wednesday, Aug. 7. Up to two pieces in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. The artists must be age 13 and older and reside within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal, either both professional or amateur. There are no fees or size restrictions. All works must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.

Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration forms and artwork labels are available on the Artist Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. For more information or questions regarding this and other HAC programs contact the HAC Program Coordinator at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.