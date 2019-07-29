HANNIBAL - The new Master Naturalist Class worked to remove invasive species above the Cardiff Hill Overlook on Saturday, July 20.

HANNIBAL - The new Master Naturalist Class worked to remove invasive species above the Cardiff Hill Overlook on Saturday, July 20.

Mary Lynne Richards of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department reported two large trailer truckloads of plants were removed, along with 10 truckloads.

She explained the project extends along the steps from Becky’s Garden at the Cardiff Hill Overlook to the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse, where the site had been overrun with invasive species such as bush honeysuckle, tree of heaven, crown vetch, multiflora rose and Bartlett pear.











