• A daughter, Alaya Renee Eliot, was born July 19, 2019, at 7:52 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Her parents are April Perkins and Kyle Elliot of Bowling Green.

• A daughter, Ivy Sloan Fletcher, was born July 20, 2019, at 2:14 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Denim and Colby Fletcher of Hannibal.

• A son, Jaxen Randy Lee Sims, was born July 20, 2019, at 1:13 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Jessica and Chris Sims of Hannibal.

• A son, Joshua Scott Miller, was born July 21, 2019, at 3:15 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Kristen and Scott Miller of Bowling Green.

• A daughter, Ai`Yana La`Vera Fields, was born July 23 ,2019, at 10:20 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her mother is Tieshka Fields of Hannibal.

• A son, Gatlin Wayne Lehman, was born July 19, 2019, at 12:37 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches inches long. His parents are Melissa and Tyler Lehman of Hannibal.

• A son, Kasien Linn Eston, was born July 23, 2019, at 11:49 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Cassie Larrick and Kindrick Eston of Shelbina.

• A daughter, Makayla Belle Smith, was born July 24, 2019, at 10:58 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. Her parents are Heather and Matthew Smith of Hannibal.

• A son, Owen Tyler Craig Berry, was born July 25, 2019, at 9:36 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Nicole and Tyler Berry of Vandalia.

• A son, Jackson Reid Pugh, was born July 26, 2019, at 11:12 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. His parents are Toni Southland and Joseph Pugh of Monroe City.