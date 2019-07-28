Oh my, July has been a hot one. Walking into my studio, the conditioned air instantly wraps around me. Magically, I’m transported to the tropical heat of Tenerife in the Canary Islands where Alexander von Humboldt—a Prussian geographer, naturalist, explorer, and proponent of Romantic philosophy and science—arrived by ship in July 1799. After the fog lifted, Humboldt saw his first volcano. The following morning, he and a friend climbed from near sea level without tents or coats to Pico del Teide’s glistening white summit just over 12,000 feet. Near the peak, he collected data with scientific instruments while struggling to stand in high winds. His fingers were freezing, even as his feet burned from the heat of the volcano.

Late July has been a scorcher from the Midwest to New England. When Nature turned up the heat, gardening became a challenge. Japanese beetles made their way around the orchard, turning plum, apple and quince leaves into lace. I no longer grow roses. What’s the point? I recently found one inside a hibiscus blossom on our porch. They may have won the battle of the roses, but I’m determined to win this offensive, snuffing out one beetle at a time.

On another front, my annual contest with squirrels over our pear crop is on. For the past two years, the squirrels have stolen every last pear. This year, they’ve already stripped our apple tree of its entire crop. We allow them to feed under our birdfeeders in an attempt to keep them happy while our pear crop ripens. But recently, I spotted one of the furry critters boldly bounding across the grass, up the pear tree, and back down with a fat, green pear in its mouth. That’s when the war of the pears called for immediate action.

I drove to Moser’s grocery store in Ashland and returned with a dozen large aluminum pizza tins. Armed with a hole-punch, string, and a pair of scissors, I marched into the orchard and began hanging the tins in a fashion so they would bang and clang against each other whenever even a slight breeze stirred. In the heat of the afternoon, the orchard is transformed by hot winds into a cacophony of cymbals announcing the cannons in the finale of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Kit and I were recently reintroduced to the 1812 Overture at Columbia’s Hot Summer Nights annual Patriotic Pops Concert. Under Conductor Kirk Trevor’s direction, it is always a fun program and evening. This year, our nephew Julian Graef was hired to join the Missouri Symphony Orchestra during the summer season. He will soon complete his master’s degree in viola at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. At the age of 22, he is tall, built like a linebacker, and handsome—a standout when he takes the stage in his white summer tuxedo.

We loved our time with this wonderful young man who chose the viola over a football career. After these concerts at the Missouri Theater, the three of us (accompanied by Julian’s substantial metallic viola case) strolled downtown for late dinners. One Sunday, Julian drove down to Boomerang Creek for an evening in the country, hors d’oeuvres al fresco and a leisurely dinner in the coolness of the house.

As the sun prepared to set, Julian and I walked out to the orchard where he remarked on the abundance of our pear crop. Looking back, I’m convinced that my plan to save our pears began to take root on the hot summer night when Julian and the Missouri Symphony Orchestra brought the fiery magic of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” finale to life.

Before leaving, Julian visited my studio and we talked about our shared love of art and writing. He left that night with two books by author Michael Ondaatje that I’m hoping he’ll take along to read this August while he’s there studying conducting.

Until cooler temperatures return, I plan to read the hot afternoons away indoors while a symphony “piatti soli” (cymbals only) gets underway under the branches of our pear tree.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.