The Missouri Department of Conservation will celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday from 3-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Truman State University quad.

The event will offer free opportunities for all ages to discover nature through archery, tree climbing, BB guns, a stream table, tree identification, crafts, photos with Smokey and more.

Birthday cake will be provided at 5 p.m.

“Since 1944, Smokey Bear has appeared at public events and in ads spreading the word about wildfire prevention,” a press release says. “Rising out of fears during World War II that America’s valuable forests could be harmed by accident or arson, Smokey’s wildfire prevention messages have reached generations of Americans. In fact, his is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in US history, developed by the US Forest Service, National Association of State Foresters, and the Ad Council.”

For more information, call (660) 785-2420, or email yvette.amerman@mdc.mo.gov.