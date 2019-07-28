A young male boater was ejected from his vessel after striking a wake Saturday afternoon.

Jake E. Lochner, 22, of Sullivan, was boating near the 8 mile mark of the Big Niangua when he struck a wake and was ejected. Lochner was assisted by Troop F and is in serious condition. The boat was headed upstream.

Lochner was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. The 2019 Seadoo was returned to dock.

Lochner was wearing a safety device during the accident.