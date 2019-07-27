A 19-year-old from Rolla died in a traffic crash in Doolittle on Friday.

The 19-year-old was driving southbound on Highway T in Doolittle when the 19-year-old's truck traveled off the side of the roadway and struck a tree, the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 234 Truman Street and found the heavily damaged pickup truck with the 19-year-old trapped inside, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.

Emergency personnel immediately began extrication in an attempt to gain access to the 19-year-old. “Once access was gained, we were unable to locate any signs of life on the patient,” the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said. It took firefighters 45 minutes to extricate the 19-year-old from the wreckage.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phelps County Coroner at 11:38 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says.