The Hannibal Hurricanes swim team completed their July summer league meets in preparation for the River Country championship meet August 3.

Hurricane swimmers competed July 10 in Pittsfield, Ill., and hosted meets the following two weekends.

In Pittsfield, the Hurricanes were led by 11-year-old Julia Lee, who swam individual and relay personal records, and she improved her times by an average of four percent across her five races. She dropped eight seconds in her 50-meter breaststroke (55.59 seconds), and five seconds in the 50 backstroke (53.33).

Hannan Nguyen, 11, won the Hurricane Gargantuan Swim Award for trimming 26 seconds off her 50 freestyle time down to 46.32, while Hudson Groth, 8, won the RelayBig Award after cutting four seconds from his leg of the 100 freestyle to 29.27.

On July 17, the Hurricanes scored 2,462 points to win first place in a meet against the Sheridan Swim Team, the Jacksonville YMCA and the Twin Pikes Family YMCA.

Josiah Campbell, 13, won swimmer of the meet for having personal records in all his events, including his lead leg of the freestyle relay. He had three top 3 finishes and dropped 11 seconds in the 100 fly (1.35.02), and five seconds from the 100 backstroke (1:32.14). Madilyn Sims, 7, won the Gargantuan Swim Award after knocking off 7.5 seconds off her 25 butterfly time down to 38.52.

Lily Johnson, 11, won the RelayBig award after dropping five seconds in her left of the 50 freestyle relay to 42.16.

On July 24, the Hurricanes finished second place behind the Can-oka Swim Team, who scored 4,686 points.

Kendall Kurz in the girls 9-10 division was the swimmer of the meet after posting personal records in all her events. She improved her four events by an average of five percent, including six second drops in both the 100 freestyle (1:18.74) and the 100 individual medley (1:32.60). Dane Gibbons, 8, shaved 12 seconds off his 25 freestyle time to 21.80, and 20 seconds off his 50 freestyle time to 57.67.

Addie Ball, 12, earned the RelayBig award after cutting 4.7 seconds off her 50 freestyle leg (35.57) and 2.5 seconds off her 50 backstroke leg (44.28).

In all, 24 Hurricanes posted personal record times in relays, while several others competed in new events while Grace Briscoe and Lauren Haley swam in their first-ever meets.

