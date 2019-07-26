HOMEBANK employees donate to Great River, Central Mo. Honor Flight programsFor the past six months, HOMEBANK employees have been raising money internally for the Great River and Central Mo. Honor Flight programs. They held jeans days, a pie-in-the-face contest, a raffle, carry-in lunches, a trap shoot and other events. In all, employees in Quincy, Palmyra, Canton, Hannibal, West Quincy and Centralia raised $11,010, which was split between the two programs. The checks were delivered this week. Front row, from left: HOMEBANK CEO Joe Thomas, Committee members Halie Meyer, Kayla Lomax, Kailee Saxbery and Arryn Kroeger and Great River Honor Flight Board member Barry Cheyne. Second row, from left: Illinois Market Community Bank President Mark Hayes and Northeast Missouri Market Community Bank President Josh Wilson. The new employee giving program began in 2018 and has raised more than $30,000 for local nonprofits.