BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Ben Clark, great-grandson of U.S. Speaker of the House and 1912 presidential candidate Champ Clark of Bowling Green, spoke at the Bowling Green Rotary Club July 23.

Clark will deliver the keynote address when the new Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana is dedicated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

“It does our heart good to know the bridge will continue to have the Champ Clark name” said Clark, a partner in the international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm of St. Louis.

Clark also discussed Champ Clark’s legacy and how America still is dealing with many issues that his great-grandfather addressed. Clark was the invited guest of Rotarian Don Patrick, President & CEO of the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation and was introduced by Brent Engel, NECAC’s public relations officer.