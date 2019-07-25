A new bridge deck replacement project located on Route A in Marion County over the South Fabius River, east of Route M, near Palmyra is set to open Thursday evening, July 25

PALMYRA, Mo. – A new bridge deck replacement project located on Route A in Marion County over the South Fabius River, east of Route M, near Palmyra is open. E&C Bridge Company was awarded the contract earlier this year in the amount of $481,510.

“Despite high water from spring flooding throughout the project, the contractor was able to deliver the project on schedule,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Martin Lincoln Jr. “Although minor finish work remains, there should be no impact to traffic.”

More information on the bridge is available from MoDOT's customer service center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). Information also is available online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.