Members of the 1819 Stream Team would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to the 60 volunteers that came out on Saturday, July 13 to help with cleanup after the flood. A 20-yard dumpster of trash was collected and will be disposed of properly. Among the debris that was collected were parts of a washing machine, shopping cart, a box spring and mattress and 16 tires. Keep an eye out for another volunteering opportunity for the City of Hannibal in the upcoming weeks to help remove sandbags from the levee.