Hannibal's Jared Wegner and Kyler Kent each recorded hits for the West Division team, but the East Division won 11-2 in the Prospect League All-Star Game.

NORMAL, Ill. – The East Division flexed its muscles Tuesday night.

The Prospect League’s East Division team scored seven unanswered runs against the West Division in an 11-2 victory in the league’s All-Star game at the Corn Crib.

The West Division, which had the four representatives from the Hannibal Hoots, were held to just seven hits in the loss. One of those, however, came from Hoots’ outfielder Jared Wegner. The Creighton product had a ground-rule double in the bottom of the third inning, but was stranded after three straight strikeouts.

Wegner walked in his first plate appearance in the first inning.

The game was tied at 1-1 through the first inning when the East scored on Max Jung Goldberg’s RBI single two batters into the game. The West tied it when Quincy Gems’ Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli had an RBI single.

The East scored three times in the second inning and didn’t look back. The West’s only other run came in the bottom of the second on Jack Surin’s RBI single.

Hannibal’s Kyler Kent also had a hit for the West, while Joe Roscetti went hitless in his two at-bats.

Hannibal pitcher Hunter Becker threw a scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit and struck out one.