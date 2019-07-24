Golden Eagle and the Hannibal Jaycees proudly present a donation to AVENUES from the 36th Annual Chili Cookoff

HANNIBAL, Mo. - Golden Eagle and the Hannibal Jaycees proudly present a donation to AVENUES from the 36th Annual Chili Cookoff.

The event turned out to be a huge success. The Shelbyville Moonshiners won first place and the $1,000 cash prize, and immediately donated their winnings back to AVENUES. Broadway Bar then matched the Shelbyville Moonshiners donation of a $1,000. What amazing individuals, donating their winnings back to help AVENUES-a big heartfelt thank you to them. With everyone’s help, AVENUES was presented a $5,000 donation.

AVENUES offers the most basic services for victims of domestic and sexual abuse in eight counties in Northeast Missouri: Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties. These services include an emergency shelter for battered and abused adults and their children, a 24-hour crisis hotline; advocating on behalf of the victim in the following systems: criminal justice, civil justice, emergency medical, social services, and other systems the victims encounter in the wake of violence; crisis intervention; support groups; and problem solving. All services to victims provided by AVENUES are free, confidential and non-judgmental. All services to victims are implemented so that the safety, needs, and desires of the victim are always the top priority. AVENUES will celebrate 30 years of service on Dec. 1, 2019.

The Jaycees, or Junior Chamber, is made up of young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 who join together to improve their lives and their communities. Their goal is to provide leadership training through community service. This is what sets the Junior Chamber apart from other organizations: while many other groups offer community service and social activities, only Junior Chamber chapters offer members the opportunity for self-improvement. By chairing local projects, young people can practice organization, delegation, time and resource management, public relations and motivational skills — from the website www.mojc.org.

The Hannibal chapter coordinates several major fundraisers and public events through the year for the betterment of Hannibal, donating thousands of dollars annually to local charities. Over the years, the Hannibal Jaycees have contributed to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the American Red Cross, the Hannibal Nutrition Center, AVENUES, the NEMO Humane Society, youth sports, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, the Glad Tidings/Adopt-A-Family program, the Douglass Community Center, Kids in Motion, Pinkie Pals, the Erma Ruth Home, the American Cancer Society — Wigs for Cancer Patients, Affordable Community Education and many other charitable organizations that serve the area.

If you want to make a difference in the lives of individuals living in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, the Hannibal Jaycees invite you to join them. For membership information, contact 2019 1st VP Aaron Allen at 573-795-2972 or email aaronallen820@gmail.com.