HANNIBAL, Mo. - The Hannibal Jaycees presented St. Jude runner Tom Batenhorst a donation of $500. Proceeds from the 64th Annual Tom Sawyer Days 4th of July Parade made this donation possible.

This year the run takes place Aug. 2-3. The Quincy to Peoria Run has approximately 70 to 100 runners and volunteers participating. These runners leave from downtown Quincy on a 24-hour, 135-mile journey to Peoria. Quincy is one of over 35 towns that participate in the St. Jude Run.

Participants run because they believe no child should ever lose a battle to cancer, no family should worry about covering hospital bills, and because “they are our daughters, our sons, our own.”

The Hannibal Jaycees are proud to donate to such and amazing cause. They run every mile for every child.

The Jaycees, or Junior Chamber, is made up of young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 who join together to improve their lives and their communities. Their goal is to provide leadership training through community service. This is what sets the Junior Chamber apart from other organizations: while many other groups offer community service and social activities, only Junior Chamber chapters offer members the opportunity for self-improvement. By chairing local projects, young people can practice organization, delegation, time and resource management, public relations and motivational skills (source: www.mojc.org).

The Hannibal chapter coordinates several major fundraisers and public events through the year for the betterment of Hannibal, donating thousands of dollars annually to local charities. Over the years, the Hannibal Jaycees have contributed to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the American Red Cross, the Hannibal Nutrition Center, Avenues, the NEMO Humane Society, youth sports, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, the Glad Tidings/Adopt-A-Family program, the Douglass Community Center, Kids in Motion, Pinkie Pals, the Erma Ruth Home, the American Cancer Society—Wigs for Cancer Patients, Affordable Community Education and many other charitable organizations that serve the area.

If you want to make a difference in the lives of individuals living in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, the Hannibal Jaycees invite you to join them. For membership information, contact 2019 1st VP Aaron Allen at 573-795-2972 or email aaronallen820@gmail.com.