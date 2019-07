Jim and Judy (Norvell) Smith will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the gym entrance of the Hull Community Center (former Hull grade school)

Jim and Judy (Norvell) Smith will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the gym entrance of the Hull Community Center (former Hull grade school).

Contact Lisa with any questions at 217-316-5931.