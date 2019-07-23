Salvation Army Quincy Area Command volunteers and community members support local children with school supply donations

Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign events at Walmart in Quincy, Pittsfield and Hannibal on Saturday, Aug. 3.

As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign events in Quincy, Pittsfield and Hannibal are three of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

“Parents are preparing for their children to go back to school, and many of them need assistance to start the school year off right,” said Salvation Army Volunteer Coordinator Jeremy Koren. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

Local families will be able to confidently send their children off to their first day of school knowing they are equipped with the tools to have a positive school year.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

For more information about this event, please contact Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633.