The National Day of Monthly Prayer Park Event will feature representatives speaking on behalf of police, fire and emergency medical technician departments beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 in Central Park.

The event will include singing, dancing and sharing as everyone gathers to worship God. Emergency responders will present throughout the afternoon, and snacks will be served. The park event is coordinated by Minister Dixie Forte and the Prayer Committee.

All are welcome. For more information, call 573-822-6395.